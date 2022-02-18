Wretched Tongues Premiere New Track "Mortality" From Upcoming Debut Album "Ulter Praefinitum"

U.S. deathcore heavyweights Wretched Tongues premiere a new track titled “Mortality”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Ulter Praefinitum", which will be out in stores March 18, 2022 via Vicious Instinct Records.

Comment Wretched Tongues:

“Mortality” starts with our main character awakening from a strange vision, finding that he has been physically moved from where he had fallen unconscious. Unsure if this was a dream, or a memory of his own or of another life, he tries to make sense of things while his surroundings shift and their inner workings are revealed to him. What can it all mean in the end? What is this place of death? “Mortality” is a sonic assault from start to finish. It fully embodies the panic and stress of this part of our journey through The Nothing and the overwhelming sense of dread throughout.“