The Plot In You Premiere New Music Video “Fall Again”

The Plot In You premiere a new official music video for “Fall Again” online. The track is off the band’s latest album, “Swan Song“.

The Plot In You will support Don Broco on a North American tour this spring, which will find Phem, Ryan Oakes and The Color 8 opening for them.

w/ Phem:

04/08 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

04/09 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

04/10 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

04/12 Albany, NY – Empire Live – Albany

04/13 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

04/15 Millvale, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

04/16 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

04/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

04/19 Chicago, IL – Metro

04/20 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

04/22 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

04/23 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Grand Room

04/25 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

04/26 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

04/27 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

w/ Ryan Oakes:

04/29 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

04/30 Pomona, CA – The Glass House Record Store

05/01 Los Angeles, CA – Mayan Theatre

05/03 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

05/05 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

05/06 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

05/07 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/09 Tampa, FL. – The Orpheum

05/10 Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade

05/11 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

05/13 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

05/14 New York, NY – The Studio at Webster Hall

05/15 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

05/17 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

05/18 Charlotte, NC – The Underground – Charlotte

05/20 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live