The Plot In You Premiere New Music Video “Fall Again”
The Plot In You premiere a new official music video for “Fall Again” online. The track is off the band’s latest album, “Swan Song“.
The Plot In You will support Don Broco on a North American tour this spring, which will find Phem, Ryan Oakes and The Color 8 opening for them.
w/ Phem:
04/08 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
04/09 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
04/10 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
04/12 Albany, NY – Empire Live – Albany
04/13 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
04/15 Millvale, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre
04/16 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
04/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
04/19 Chicago, IL – Metro
04/20 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
04/22 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
04/23 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Grand Room
04/25 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
04/26 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/27 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
w/ Ryan Oakes:
04/29 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley
04/30 Pomona, CA – The Glass House Record Store
05/01 Los Angeles, CA – Mayan Theatre
05/03 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
05/05 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
05/06 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage
05/07 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/09 Tampa, FL. – The Orpheum
05/10 Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade
05/11 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
05/13 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
05/14 New York, NY – The Studio at Webster Hall
05/15 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
05/17 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
05/18 Charlotte, NC – The Underground – Charlotte
05/20 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Hear Version Of Sheeran's '“Bad Habits” Feat. BMTH
- Next Article:
Wretched Tongues Premiere New Track "Mortality"
0 Comments on "The Plot In You Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.