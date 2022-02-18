Studio Version Of Ed Sheeran & Bring Me The Horizon’s “Bad Habits” Now Streaming

A new studio version of Ed Sheeran‘s collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon on his single “Bad Habits” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spozify below. Sheeran and members of the Sheffield-based alternative metal band appeared live to perform that song at ‘The BRIT Awards‘ earlier this month. According to Sheeran, they enjoyed working together so much that they plan to write an all-new song together.

Tells Bring Me The Horizon's frontman Oli Sykes:

“From receiving the email asking whether we’d like to open the brits with Ed Sheeran to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has needless to say been pretty mental. But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge.”