Crisix Uploads New Music Video "W.N.M. United" Featuring Testament's Chuck Billy And Suicidal Angels Members

Mosh machine Crisix are releasing their new album Full HD on April 15 via Listenable Records. Layering incisive old-school thrash with some modern flavor and hardcore punch, Full HD sounds fierce, crisp and undeniably catchy. Find preorder options at shop-listenable.net.

New single “W.N.M. United” is a thrash anthem with the band armed with a family of friends from Dustbolt, Insanity Alert, Warbringer, Violator, Suicidal Angels, Fueled By fire, Gama Bomb, Bonded By Blood, Nervosa, Angelus Apatrida, and special guest Chuck Billy from Testament.

‘’We share a special bond with all the selected bands. With most of them, we toured and shared stages. World needs mosh United is an important historic moment that unites musicians from NWOTM (New Wave Of Thrash Metal) scene. We wanted to unite all with one simple message- Mosh is love,” comments Crisix.

Tracklisting:

1. The Many Licit Paths

2. Extreme Fire Hazard

3. Full HD

4. Macarena Mosh

5. Speak Your Truth

6. Beast

7. John Was Born For Metal

8. Shonen Fist

9. W.N.M. United

10. Boc De Biterna

11. Escape The Electric Fate