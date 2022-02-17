Annihilator Posts New Music Video "Couple Suicide," Featuring Danko Jones And Angela Gossow Online

Canadian metal legends Annihilator has released a video for "Couple Suicide", featured on the "Metal II" album, out tomorrow, Friday, February 18 via earMusic. The song features Danko Jones and Angela Gossow, and the clip can be viewed below.

"Metal II" has been given an incredible overhaul with the one and only Dave Lombardo (Dead Cross, ex-Slayer) killing the drums and lead vocals "re-invented" by the great Stu Block (Into Eternity).

Waters passed over mixing duties to legendary engineer Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Van Halen) and it was remastered by Maor Appelbaum. The guest list on the album is huge with more than a dozen killer artists from bands like Lamb Of God, Arch Enemy, Children Of Bodom, Nevermore, In Flames, Trivium, Danko Jones, Anvil, The Haunted and Lynam: One big metal party!

“Dave was in my favourite band ever (Slayer),” Waters gushes “and continues to evolve and play in many diverse bands, like Misfits, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, Mr. Bungle and many other projects. It was an honour to be on the same record as Lombardo. And he uses the Reign In Blood ride cymbal!! Yes! The ACTUAL ride cymbal we hear on that classic record.”

Waters reveals that, “Stu has been the vocalist that I have (publicly) wanted to be Annihilator’s singer, ever since I heard him in the Canadian band Into Eternity, but I never got the opportunity to get him! He is the next generation of amazing vocalists that is grabbing the microphone from such icons as Dickinson and Halford. And our paths SHOULD have crossed a long time ago, but we are here now!”

“So I got a hold of them both,” Waters continues, “and they both loved the tunes and both said ‘FUCK YES’! And I said to Stu, ‘you’ve got three takes’, so there’s blemishes and warts and fuck-ups everywhere. And I said the same to Dave, ‘get it done’. And watching pros do this is mind-blowing because you don’t have the best sounds, but you have the best players.”