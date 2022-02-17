"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Night Demon Covers Thin Lizzy Classic "The Sun Goes Down"

posted Feb 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

On March 25, Southern California metal masters, Night Demon, will release a special compilation album - titled "Year Of The Demon" - via Century Media Records. Comprised of the band's five standalone 7" singles from 2020, this 10-track collection features original songs, cover tunes, and previously unheard live recordings. Pre-order "Year Of The Demon" here.

For a preview of the record, Night Demon has launched a new single - a cover version of Thin Lizzy's classic "The Sun Goes Down" - which can be heard below:

