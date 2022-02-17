Spirits Of Fire Streaming New Album "Embrace The Unknown"
Heavy metal supergroup Spirits Of Fire, featuring guitarist Chris Caffery (Trans Siberian Orchestra, Savatage," Steve DiGiorgio (Testament, Death, Sadus,) Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, Warlord) and singer Fabio Lione (Rhapsody, Angra,) has uploaded their sophomore album, "Embrace The Unknown" to be streamed in full. You can check out the album by visiting Metal Infection.
"Embrace The Unknown" marks the band's first album with Lione on vocals, following the departure of previous singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, who performed on the band's self-titled debut, which was released in 2020. For a preview of the album, you can check out the music video, "A Second Chance" below.

