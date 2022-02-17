Ignite Releases New Music Video "This Day"
Melodic Hardcore heavyweights Ignite have dropped another single from their upcoming self-titled album. The fourth single from the record, "This Day," is out now - along with a new music video. The Orange County-based quintet will release "Ignite" on March 25th, 2022 via Century Media. Fans can pre-order the album HERE!
Commenting on "This Day," vocalist Eli Santana shares, "'This Day’, a hopeful call for unity, is an unfiltered, disheartened reaction to the teeming racial tensions of the last couple years."
Ignite's new self-titled studio record will be released on March 25th and is available for pre-order as Ltd. CD Digipak, 180-gram LP in various colors, and on all digital platforms.
Brett Rasmussen (bass) comments on the new album, "A lot of hard work went into this album and this is the happiest I have felt about an Ignite album in a long time. It feels incredible to work this hard on a project and see the entire plan come together as anticipated."
