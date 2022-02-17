Bloodbound Postpones 2022 European Tour Dates; New Dates Announced For 2023

Things must to get back to normal at some point, or so it was said last year: Swedish power metal force Bloodbound announced their upcoming tour for March 2022. The trek would see the band play 13 shows in Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France and Belgium. The tour is now being rescheduled to March 2023.

The band released their ninth studio album "Creatures Of The Dark Realm" in May 2021 via AFM Records. To still celebrate their latest record, the Swedes are moving their Tour Of The Dark Realm to next year. The package remains unchanged as support comes from their label colleagues Arion, plus newcomers Metalite and Veonity

"We were looking forward to this tour for months. We were full of hope for things to change for better until the last minute," says the band. "We have been looking at the situation carefully during the last few weeks of course, though. We have been in contact with the promoters all the time. And we reached a point a week ago or so where we had to accept that the venues in some countries we're going to play are still looking at some restrictions. We've had to make the super hard decision to postpone the tour. To say this is a downer would be the understatement of the year. The good news is, we're happy to share that we have managed to keep the package what it is, and we are even more looking forward to hitting the road with our friends Arion, Metalite and Veonity. Stay safe and we will see you in March 2023!"

The new dates are as follows:

February 28 - Hole 44, Berlin, Germany

March 1 - Backstage Halle, Munich, Germany

March 2 - Hall Of Fame, Wetzikon, Czechia

March 3 - Le Grillen, Colmar, France

March 4 - De Dreef, Vorselaar, Belgium

March 5 - Hirsch, Nuremberg, Germany

March 6 - 7er Club, Mannheim, Germany

March 7 - Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany

March 8 - Bahnhof Pauli, Hamburg, Germany

March 9 - Kubana, Siegburg, Germany

March 10 - Turock, Essen, Germany

March 11 - Metropool, Hengelo, Netherlands

March 12 - Goldgrube, Kassel, Germany