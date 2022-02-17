Dagoba Shares "City Lights" Music Video
Modern metallers Dagoba return with the fourth single from their upcoming album, "By Night," entering the last round before the album’s long-awaited release tomorrow. The new single, "City Lights," shines as a catchy hymn driven by shredding guitar riffs and rough vocal power – just one example that proves By Night is modern metal at its absolute finest!
Dagoba on "City Lights":
"Fasten your seatbelts and play our fourth single as loud as possible! Tight riffing and singalong chorus vocal lines - we are proud to present you what we love doing: pure Dagoba music!"
Dagoba on the release of "By Night":
"We are super stoked to finally release our eighth studio album! The wait has been long since we gave you Black Nova, but now it's time for a new Dagoba era. Join our story, dive into our universe, and discover By Night as a full journey. We are beyond proud of this new album, and we can't wait to play it live for our fans!"
