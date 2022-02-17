Bodysnatcher Reveals New Album "Bleed-Abide" Details; Shares New Single "E.D.A."

Hotly-tipped US deathcore group Bodysnatcher will release their long anticipated album, "Bleed-Abide," on 22nd April via MNRK Heavy.

The band today reveal the record's artwork, tracklisting, and new single "E.D.A.," which can be heard below.

An epically unashamed demonstration of aggression, Bodysnatcher's music is dark, furious, and threatening. It’s a sound born from the burden of struggle and an unwavering commitment to continued survival against all obstacles.

Bodysnatcher put the 'core' back in deathcore. "Bleed-Abide," the Florida band's third album, crackles with rage and power.

Tracklisting:

1. Bleed

2. Abide

3. Absolved Of The Strings And Stone

4. Smashed Perception

5. Flatline

6. Glass Prison

7. Value Through Suffering

8. Chaos

9. E.D.A.

10. Wired For Destruction

11. Hollow Shell

12. Behind The Crowd

13. The Question

Comments vocalist Kyle Medina, "'Bleed-Abide' is the ultimate culmination of what the band has been building for years, and I believe the best material to date. The instrumentals have matured and become heavier hitting and the lyrics dig deeper personally and more relatable than even This Heavy Void. There is something for everyone in this album: slam riffs, breakdowns, two steps, choruses that stick…"

"This album means more to me than any album I have ever been involved in,” adds drummer Chris Whited. “We all love [last album] 'This Heavy Void,' but we weren’t the well-oiled machine that we are now. We know exactly how we all write together and what we are capable of now, and this album fully shows it. Every one of us put hours upon hours into this album throughout the pandemic. Hearing it all come together as one cohesive piece is amazing. I’m so proud of my brothers. This is the album I have always wanted to put out."