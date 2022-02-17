Olamot Premiere New Song "Bodily Destruction" From Upcoming New EP "Realms"
Italian atmospheric technical death metal band Olamot premiere their debut single entitled “Bodily Destruction”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Realms", which will be out in stores April 15, 2022 via Lethal Scissor Records.
Check out now "Bodily Destruction" streaming via YouTube for you below.
