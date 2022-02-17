Sadistic Ritual Premiere New Song & Music Video "End of All Roads" From Upcoming New Album "The Enigma, Boundless"

Atlanta-based thrash metal band Sadistic Ritual premiere a new song entitled “End of All Roads”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Enigma, Boundless", which will be out in stores May 20 via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "End of All Roads" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comment the band:

“’End of All Roads’ is a mirror held to a society that has spiraled into a chaotic and unsustainable force. Authoritarianism, urban decay and surveillance right outside your door. Under a watchful eye, our collective minds are battered into our new found mass psychosis.”

The new single, which you can hear below, comes packaged with a music video that could have been recently unearthed from a ’70s VHS tape. On their signing to Prosthetic, Sadistic Ritual tell Decibel, ““We were looking for a label to push this release to a wider audience. EJ and everyone at Prosthetic were very enthusiastic towards The Enigma, Boundless. We believe Prosthetic shares the vision that has feverishly presented itself in the form of this album.”