Ruttenskalle Premiere New Music Video For "Dead Man" From Latest Album "Skin ’em Alive"
Portuguese death metal unit Ruttenskalle premiere a new music video for “Dead Man”, taken from their latest album "Skin ’em Alive", which was released last October by Gruesome Records.
Check out now "Dead Man" streaming via YouTube for you below.
