Undeath Premiere New NSFW Music Video For “Head Splattered In Seven Ways”
Death metal outfit Undeath premiere a NSFW music video their track “Head Splattered In Seven Ways“. The clip was filmed with director Errick Easterday and isstreaming now for you below. The band's sophomore album “It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave” will be released by Prosthetic Records on April 22nd. 2022.
Comments guitarist Kyle Beam:
“‘Head Splattered in Seven Ways‘ is all about the number 7: There’s seven syllables in the title, it’s the seventh song on the record, the verse and chorus are in seven AND the bridge section repeats seven times. As if that wasn’t crazy enough, lyrically the song is centered around a deranged interrogation scene with a murderer that possesses psionic powers – the kind capable of making heads explode and splatter in…well, you do the math. Simply put, this is an odd-time death metal banger that you’ll snap your neck trying to headbang along to. Enjoy!”
Vocalist Alex Jones added:
“I’m really stoked about ‘Head Splattered in Seven Ways‘. It’s definitely one of the crazier, more technically intense songs on the record, so I’m excited that we’re getting it out right after ‘Rise from the Grave‘, which is by far one of the most straight forward tracks we’ve ever written. Both songs showcase the number one thing that Undeath is about, albeit in very different ways: the power of a dope riff.
Also, the video that we shot with Errick Easterday is supremely fucked up. Shoutout to McCanns Local Meats, Rochester’s premiere meat emporium, for letting us use their space (and to Mr. McCann himself for starring in the video!) If you’re ever in the area, make sure you swing by for a great banh mi and a cup of coffee.”
The band will be out touring with Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher and Frozen Soul this spring:
04/29 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
04/30 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
05/01 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Music Hall
05/03 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
05/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
05/05 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
05/06 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05/07 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
05/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
05/10 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
05/11 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater
05/14 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
05/15 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
05/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
05/17 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
05/18 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
05/19 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
05/20 Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival
05/21 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
05/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
05/24 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
05/25 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
05/26 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway Theater
05/27 Sauget, IL – Pops
05/28 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
05/29 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom
05/31 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
06/01 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell
06/02 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
06/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
06/04 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts
06/05 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
