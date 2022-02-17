Undeath Premiere New NSFW Music Video For “Head Splattered In Seven Ways”

Death metal outfit Undeath premiere a NSFW music video their track “Head Splattered In Seven Ways“. The clip was filmed with director Errick Easterday and isstreaming now for you below. The band's sophomore album “It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave” will be released by Prosthetic Records on April 22nd. 2022.





Comments guitarist Kyle Beam:

“‘Head Splattered in Seven Ways‘ is all about the number 7: There’s seven syllables in the title, it’s the seventh song on the record, the verse and chorus are in seven AND the bridge section repeats seven times. As if that wasn’t crazy enough, lyrically the song is centered around a deranged interrogation scene with a murderer that possesses psionic powers – the kind capable of making heads explode and splatter in…well, you do the math. Simply put, this is an odd-time death metal banger that you’ll snap your neck trying to headbang along to. Enjoy!”

Vocalist Alex Jones added:

“I’m really stoked about ‘Head Splattered in Seven Ways‘. It’s definitely one of the crazier, more technically intense songs on the record, so I’m excited that we’re getting it out right after ‘Rise from the Grave‘, which is by far one of the most straight forward tracks we’ve ever written. Both songs showcase the number one thing that Undeath is about, albeit in very different ways: the power of a dope riff.

Also, the video that we shot with Errick Easterday is supremely fucked up. Shoutout to McCanns Local Meats, Rochester’s premiere meat emporium, for letting us use their space (and to Mr. McCann himself for starring in the video!) If you’re ever in the area, make sure you swing by for a great banh mi and a cup of coffee.”

The band will be out touring with Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher and Frozen Soul this spring:

04/29 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

04/30 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

05/01 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Music Hall

05/03 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

05/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

05/05 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

05/06 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

05/07 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

05/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

05/10 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

05/11 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

05/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater

05/14 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

05/15 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

05/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

05/17 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

05/18 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

05/19 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

05/20 Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival

05/21 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

05/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

05/24 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

05/25 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

05/26 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway Theater

05/27 Sauget, IL – Pops

05/28 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

05/29 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom

05/31 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

06/01 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell

06/02 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

06/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

06/04 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts

06/05 Worcester, MA – The Palladium