HEALTH & Lamb Of God Join Forces On New Single “Cold Blood”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Experimental industrial metal band HEALTH premiere another collaborative track and animated music video online. This time they joined forces with Lamb Of God on a new single titled “Cold Blood“, taken from their new album “Disco 4: Part II“, due out April 08th via Loma Vista Records.

“Disco 4: Part II” will also find the trio teaming with:

Ada Rook

Backxwash

The Body

Ekkstacy

Ho99o9

Maenad Veyl

The Neighbourhood

Perturbator

PlayThatBoiZay

Street Sects

“Disco 4: Part II” track listing:

01 – “Dead Flowers” (feat. Poppy)

02 – “Isn’t Everyone” (feat. Nine Inch Nails)

03 – “Murder Death Kill” (feat. Ada Rook & PlayThatBoiZay)

04 – “Identity” (feat. Maenad Veyl)

05 – “Cold Blood” (feat. Lamb Of God)

06 – “AD 1000” (feat. The Body)

07 – “Pagan-Iconz” (feat. Backxwash & Ho99o9)

08 – “The Joy Of Sect” (feat. Street Sects)

09 – “Still Breathing” (feat. Ekkstacy)

10 – “No Escape” (feat. The Neighbourhood)

11 – “Excess” (feat. Perturbator)

12 – “These Days 2.0.2.1.”

HEALTH‘s touring plans read as follows:

04/06 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

w/ Maenard Veyl:

04/18 Glasgow, UK – Stereo

04/19 Manchester, UK – The White Hotel

04/20 Birmingham, UK – Castle and Falcon

04/21 London, UK – Studio 9294

04/22 Tilburg, NET – Roadburn

04/24 Gdansk, POL – Drizzly Grizzly

04/26 Vilnius, LIT – Kablys Club

04/27 Tallinn, EST – Sveta Baar

04/28 Helsinki, FIN – Ääniwalli

04/29 St Petersburg, RUS – MOD

04/30 Moscow, RUS – Aglomerat

w/ Youth Code:

06/09 Bucharest, ROM – Control Club

06/11 Budapest, HUN – A38

06/12 Vienna, AUT – Arena

06/13 Poznan, POL – Klub U Bazyla

06/14 Krakow, POL – Zascianek

06/15 Kosice, SLO – Tabacka Kulturfabrik

06/16 Bratislava, SLO – Fuga

06/17 Zagreb, CRO – Klub Mochvara

06/18 Ljubljana, SLO – Kino Siska

06/20 Dortmund, GER – Junkyard

06/21 Zurich, SWI – Bogen F

06/22 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

06/24 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

w/ Perturbator & Author & Punisher:

10/06 Lille, FRA – Aeronef

10/07 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

10/12 Bordeaux, FRA – Krakatoa

10/13 Toulouse, FRA – Bikini

10/14 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera

10/15 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 2

10/16 Nantes, FRA – Stereolux

10/18 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

10/19 Strasbourg, FRA – La Laiterie

10/20 Lausanne, SWI – Les Docks

10/21 Munich, GER – Freiheiz

10/22 Vienna, AUT – Arena

10/23 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Nagyhall

10/25 Prague, CZE – Lucerna Music

10/25 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry

10/27 Warsaw, POL – Progresja

10/28 Berlin, GER – Heimathafen

10/29 Goteborg, SWE – Tradgarn

10/30 Stockholm, SWE – Berns

11/01 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia

11/03 Oslo, NOR – Vulkan Arena

11/04 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

11/05 Hamburg, GER – Uebel & Gefahrlich

11/06 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli

11/08 Cologne, GEr – Kantine

11/09 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

11/10 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique