HEALTH & Lamb Of God Join Forces On New Single “Cold Blood”
Experimental industrial metal band HEALTH premiere another collaborative track and animated music video online. This time they joined forces with Lamb Of God on a new single titled “Cold Blood“, taken from their new album “Disco 4: Part II“, due out April 08th via Loma Vista Records.
“Disco 4: Part II” will also find the trio teaming with:
Ada Rook
Backxwash
The Body
Ekkstacy
Ho99o9
Maenad Veyl
The Neighbourhood
Perturbator
PlayThatBoiZay
Street Sects
“Disco 4: Part II” track listing:
01 – “Dead Flowers” (feat. Poppy)
02 – “Isn’t Everyone” (feat. Nine Inch Nails)
03 – “Murder Death Kill” (feat. Ada Rook & PlayThatBoiZay)
04 – “Identity” (feat. Maenad Veyl)
05 – “Cold Blood” (feat. Lamb Of God)
06 – “AD 1000” (feat. The Body)
07 – “Pagan-Iconz” (feat. Backxwash & Ho99o9)
08 – “The Joy Of Sect” (feat. Street Sects)
09 – “Still Breathing” (feat. Ekkstacy)
10 – “No Escape” (feat. The Neighbourhood)
11 – “Excess” (feat. Perturbator)
12 – “These Days 2.0.2.1.”
HEALTH‘s touring plans read as follows:
04/06 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
w/ Maenard Veyl:
04/18 Glasgow, UK – Stereo
04/19 Manchester, UK – The White Hotel
04/20 Birmingham, UK – Castle and Falcon
04/21 London, UK – Studio 9294
04/22 Tilburg, NET – Roadburn
04/24 Gdansk, POL – Drizzly Grizzly
04/26 Vilnius, LIT – Kablys Club
04/27 Tallinn, EST – Sveta Baar
04/28 Helsinki, FIN – Ääniwalli
04/29 St Petersburg, RUS – MOD
04/30 Moscow, RUS – Aglomerat
w/ Youth Code:
06/09 Bucharest, ROM – Control Club
06/11 Budapest, HUN – A38
06/12 Vienna, AUT – Arena
06/13 Poznan, POL – Klub U Bazyla
06/14 Krakow, POL – Zascianek
06/15 Kosice, SLO – Tabacka Kulturfabrik
06/16 Bratislava, SLO – Fuga
06/17 Zagreb, CRO – Klub Mochvara
06/18 Ljubljana, SLO – Kino Siska
06/20 Dortmund, GER – Junkyard
06/21 Zurich, SWI – Bogen F
06/22 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
06/24 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
w/ Perturbator & Author & Punisher:
10/06 Lille, FRA – Aeronef
10/07 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia
10/12 Bordeaux, FRA – Krakatoa
10/13 Toulouse, FRA – Bikini
10/14 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera
10/15 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 2
10/16 Nantes, FRA – Stereolux
10/18 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
10/19 Strasbourg, FRA – La Laiterie
10/20 Lausanne, SWI – Les Docks
10/21 Munich, GER – Freiheiz
10/22 Vienna, AUT – Arena
10/23 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Nagyhall
10/25 Prague, CZE – Lucerna Music
10/25 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry
10/27 Warsaw, POL – Progresja
10/28 Berlin, GER – Heimathafen
10/29 Goteborg, SWE – Tradgarn
10/30 Stockholm, SWE – Berns
11/01 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia
11/03 Oslo, NOR – Vulkan Arena
11/04 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
11/05 Hamburg, GER – Uebel & Gefahrlich
11/06 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli
11/08 Cologne, GEr – Kantine
11/09 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
11/10 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
