Animals As Leaders Premiere New Single “Gordian Naught”
Instrumental progressive metal trio Animals As Leaders return with another advance track called “Gordian Naught”, taken from their impending new album “Parrhesia“, due out on March 25th.
Comments guitarist Tosin Abasi:
“This song attempts to put a soundtrack to the metaphor of ‘untying an impossibly tangled knot’. A sonic commentary on the seemingly sustained problems facing the world currently.”
Animals As Leaders will be out on a headlining tour with Intervals. The trek will run as follows:
03/30 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
04/01 Kansas City, MO – Truman Theater
04/02 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
04/03 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
04/04 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
04/05 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
04/06 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
04/08 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s
04/09 Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box
04/10 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
04/11 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
04/12 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
04/13 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
04/15 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
04/16 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
04/18 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
04/19 Austin, TX – Emo’s
04/21 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater
04/22 Los Angeles, CA – Theater At The Ace Hotel
