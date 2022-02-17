Animals As Leaders Premiere New Single “Gordian Naught”

Instrumental progressive metal trio Animals As Leaders return with another advance track called “Gordian Naught”, taken from their impending new album “Parrhesia“, due out on March 25th.

Comments guitarist Tosin Abasi:

“This song attempts to put a soundtrack to the metaphor of ‘untying an impossibly tangled knot’. A sonic commentary on the seemingly sustained problems facing the world currently.”

Animals As Leaders will be out on a headlining tour with Intervals. The trek will run as follows:

03/30 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

04/01 Kansas City, MO – Truman Theater

04/02 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

04/03 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

04/04 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

04/05 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

04/06 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

04/08 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

04/09 Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box

04/10 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/11 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

04/12 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

04/13 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

04/15 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

04/16 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

04/18 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

04/19 Austin, TX – Emo’s

04/21 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

04/22 Los Angeles, CA – Theater At The Ace Hotel