Amon Amarth Premiere New Official Music Video For “Put Your Back Into The Oar”

Band Photo: Amon Amarth (?)

Viking metal band Amon Amarth return with a brand new track named “Put Your Back Into The Oar“. That standalone single was recorded in January 2021 at Fascination Street Studios in Orebro, Sweden with Jens Bogren (DragonForce, Sepultura) and arrives through the Amon Amarth’s own recently launched label Victorious Music.

The clip was shot last October in England with director Ryan MackFall and can be streamed via YouTube below.

Tell Amon Amarth:

“We’ve been quiet over the last 2 years, but we’ve been at home in Sweden hard at work behind the scenes. Much has been said about fans coming to our shows to have fun and doing the ‘epic Viking row’. Well we thought it was a good idea to write a song about it! This one is for you, the fans, wherever you are – and may Odin guide you as you row to your destiny in uncharted seas! Enjoy the song and video while we continue to work on a new album. We can’t wait to see all you heathens soon.”