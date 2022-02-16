Landmvrks Posts New Music Video "Suffocate" Online
French metalcore stars Landmvrks have released a video for their new single "Suffocate," featuring guest vocals from Bertrand Poncet of Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!. The track is taken from "Lost In The Waves" (The Complete Edition), an expanded version of their highly acclaimed studio album, due for release on 18th March 2022 via Arising Empire. The re-release includes prominent guest features, new music and exciting bonus content. You can check it out below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sakis Tolis Releases Second Single From Solo Album
- Next Article:
Amon Amarth Premiere New Official Music Video
0 Comments on "Landmvrks Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.