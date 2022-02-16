Landmvrks Posts New Music Video "Suffocate" Online

French metalcore stars Landmvrks have released a video for their new single "Suffocate," featuring guest vocals from Bertrand Poncet of Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!. The track is taken from "Lost In The Waves" (The Complete Edition), an expanded version of their highly acclaimed studio album, due for release on 18th March 2022 via Arising Empire. The re-release includes prominent guest features, new music and exciting bonus content. You can check it out below.