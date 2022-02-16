Rotting Christ Frontman Sakis Tolis Releases Second Single, "My Salvation," From Debut Solo Album "Among The Fires Of Hell"

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Sakis Tolis, the frontman of legendary Greek extreme metal band Rotting Christ, has shared the second track from his forthcoming solo album, "Among The Fires Of Hell." You can check out the song, "My Salvation" below.

Says Tolis: "This is the second song from my upcoming solo album, Among The Fires Of Hell. This is a D.I.Y. release with songs that I did write during harrowing "lockdowns" and I felt like sharing with you these wild times free of charge. Hope you will enjoy. Stay tuned for more updates via my socials."