Tyr Shares New Live Video "Hold The Heathen Hammer High"

Ahead of their upcoming live album, Nordic metal troop Tyr have debuted the stunning new video "Hold The Heathen Hammer High." The video comes from the bands famed performance with the Symphony Orchestra of the Faroe Islands, filmed on February 8th, 2020, at the Nordic House in Tórshavn, Faroes Islands, and compliments Tyr's shimmering, infectious sound in a crystal-clear live setting.

"The lyrics of ‘Hold the Heathen Hammer High’ are about upholding the old Northern ways, but in a modern fashion, not religiously but culturally," explains Tyr founder, guitarist and vocalist Heri Joensen. "The original video was very anti-Christian, although that was never the main message of the song. This new symphonic live version, with the symphony orchestra Holding the Heathen Hammer High with us, will bring out the modern heathen in us all!"

The live album, "A Night At The Nordic House (With the Symphony Orchestra of the Faroe Islands)," will be available in multiple limited-edition vinyl variants, including 2 LP (gatefold, with insert, poster, digital download), a 2 CD/DVD digi-book with 12-page booklet, and everywhere digital music is sold on March 18th, 2022.