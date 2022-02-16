2022 Brutal Assault Adds Solstafir, Oranssi Pazuzu, And Eight Other Bands
The Brutal Assault Festival added 10 names to their 2022 lineup. Eight of these bands have never appeared at Brutal Assault previously. The new adds include Solstafir from Iceland, Skepticism and Oranssi Pazuzu from Finland, Bloodywood from India, Pupil Slicer, Carnation, Slope, Dool, The Devil's Trade from Hungary, and Thy Catafalque.
2022 Brutal Assault will be spread over five stages and five days and feature 150 bands. Other bands playing this year include Mercyful Fate, At The Gates, Venom, Dark Funeral, Cradle of Filth, Abbath, Mayhem, Katatonia, 1914, and Winterfylleth.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Solstafir And Oranssi Pazuzu To BA2022"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.