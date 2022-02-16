2022 Brutal Assault Adds Solstafir, Oranssi Pazuzu, And Eight Other Bands

The Brutal Assault Festival added 10 names to their 2022 lineup. Eight of these bands have never appeared at Brutal Assault previously. The new adds include Solstafir from Iceland, Skepticism and Oranssi Pazuzu from Finland, Bloodywood from India, Pupil Slicer, Carnation, Slope, Dool, The Devil's Trade from Hungary, and Thy Catafalque.

2022 Brutal Assault will be spread over five stages and five days and feature 150 bands. Other bands playing this year include Mercyful Fate, At The Gates, Venom, Dark Funeral, Cradle of Filth, Abbath, Mayhem, Katatonia, 1914, and Winterfylleth.

Solstafir @ 2016 Copenhell

Oranssi Pazuzu @ 2017 Roskilde Festival