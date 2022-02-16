The Troops Of Doom Signs With Alma Mater Records; Announces Debut Album "Antichrist Reborn" Release Date

The Troops Of Doom, led by former Sepultura guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, has announced that they have signed with Alma Mater Records and will be releasing their first album, "Antichrist Reborn" on April 15th. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"We are very happy to announce some details of our upcoming album titled 'Antichrist Reborn'. The album will be released on CD, Vinyl, and Cassette by Alma Mater, a Portuguese record label founded by Fernando Ribeiro (Moonspell), and on Digital by Blood Blast Distribution.

"Antichrist Reborn was mixed by Peter Tägtgren (Hypocrisy, Celtic Frost, Possessed) and mastered by Jonas Kjellgren (Immortal, Katatonia, Scar Symmetry). The cover was painted by Sérgio Oliveira, the artist behind Sepultura's 'Bestial Devastation' artwork.

"For this first full-length, we're honored to have João Gordo (Ratos de Porão), Alex Camargo, and Moyses Kolesne (Krisiun) as special guests. True legends of Brazilian extreme music!

"Here's a little spoiler of our 'Antichrist Reborn!'"

In addition to this announcement, the band has also released a behind the scenes video, documenting their single "Lugar Nenhum," which can be found below.