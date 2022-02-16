Guillotine A.D. Signs With M-Theory Audio; Releases "Hammer" Lyric Video

Southern death metal band Guillotine A.D. - whose music blends the sounds of old-school Florida death metal, Scandinavian black metal, and New Orleans sludge into a wholly unique brew – have signed with M-Theory Audio. The group's as-of-yet-untitled second album and label debut is slated for a Summer 2022 release. In the meantime, you can experience the initial taste of the pummeling to come with the lyric video for "Hammer," the first single off of the upcoming record, below.

Says bassist/vocalist Adam Miller, "'Hammer' is the first song we wrote after our first album was released. It is pure head-on aggression and shows in a straightforward way what we’re about. It’s a fun violent song about burning witches. It wasn’t intentionally written as such, but it could be a prequel to that Diamond Head song. Raf Ortega made a fantastic lyric video that perfectly captures the essence and intensity of the song. Play it at MAXIMUM VOLUME, soak it all in, and then get ready, because we have so much more to show you."

Says, guitarist/vocalist Lance Miller, "We are thrilled to be a part of the M-Theory Audio family alongside such a talented and exciting roster of bands! It is a huge honor to work with Marco Barbieri, and with his guidance we will continue to grow and push ourselves further. We look forward to what we can accomplish with him and the rest of the M-Theory team."