Trollfest Reveals New Album "Flamingo Overlord" Details; Shares "Twenty Miles An Hour" Music Video

More flamboyant than Elton John, as intense as Slipknot, cooler than Limp Bizkit and boasting dance tunes that would make even ABBA proud —Trollfest has it all and more.

Catchy, groovy and threatening to have you seeing Flamingos wherever you walk in life, Trollfest's Flamingo Secret Agents will soon be everywhere.

Trollfest have announced the upcoming release of their ninth full-length studio album, entitled "Flamingo Overlord," to be released via Napalm Records on May 27, 2022. In celebration of today’s announcement, Trollfest have dropped an outrageous second single, entitled "Twenty Miles An Hour!" The track (slowly) takes flight, perfectly illustrating their diverse, infectious grooves with a humorous mixed green-screen animated music video, created by Mr. Seidel! With "Twenty Miles an Hour," Trollfest prove they’re just along for the wild ride that is life (albeit at 20 mph).

Trollfest on "Twenty Miles an Hour":

"Our second single from ‘Flamingo Overlord’ is a song about how a young Overlord first started out. Fetch your prescriptions and fasten your seat belts folks, this is going to be one hell of a ride."

In addition to their beloved trademarks, on Flamingo Overlord, Trollfest don't shy away from adding new elements to their already expansive soundscape.

Flamingo Overlord begins with the insanely catchy "Dance Like A Pink Flamingo" – the unforgettable track made world-famous with the band’s zany performance at Eurovision qualifier Melodi Grand Prix earlier this year – clearing the way for the bar anthem “All Drinks On Me”, which keeps the energy and drinks flowing before venturing into “Twenty Miles an Hour”. The track continues the party with a groovy funk flavoured sound, featuring a rap and saxophone solo that will leave listeners going bonkers! "Flamingo Libre" will soon whisk you away and have you dreaming of tropical drinks and magical nights, while "Pina Colada" stands as a much-needed summer anthem best suited for blasting while convertible cruising. Flamingo Overlord closes with the mysterious "Bob Venke," telling the unlikely story of the mighty Flamingo Overlord's quest for world domination.

Tracklisting:

1. Dance Like a Pink Flamingo

2. All Drinks on Me

3. Flamongous

4. Twenty Miles an Hour

5. The Flamingorilla

6. Flamingo Libre

7. Piña Colada

8. Rule the Country

9. The Way You Earn Your Drinks

10. Overlords Have Feelings

11. Bob Venke