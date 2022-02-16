Exhorder Parts Ways With Guitarist Marzi Montazeri

Band Photo: Exhorder (?)

New Orleans groove metal pioneers Exhorder has announced that they have parted company with guitarist Marzi Montazeri, who joined in 2017 and performed on the band's comeback album, "Mourn The Southern Skies." A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Some of you may have seen Marzi Montazeri’s announcement yesterday that he no longer wants to be a part of Exhorder.

"First and foremost, we want to thank Marzi for his time and wish him well moving forward. Secondly, we want to clarify that somewhere between the process of writing the new album began and the touring we’ve done since, it became clear to all parties involved that Exhorder and Marzi were moving in different directions. This is a natural course of action that happens every day in the world of creativity. An action plan has been in place since we returned from tour to evolve once again.

"Rehearsals have resumed, and aside from fine tuning, writing for a new album is structurally complete. There are no open auditions at this time, so we thank the many that have inquired about the job opening- but we’ve got this!

"Exhorder is a band that has been dealing with lineup changes since the 80’s, so rest assured there is no doubt that we will continue to thrive. We look forward to bringing the show to the stage once again. There may be a face (or faces) that you recognize moving forward, as well as some other surprises. At the very least, we’re quite sure you’ll enjoy it as much as we currently are!"