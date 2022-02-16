Space Of Variations Posts New Music Video "Vein.mp3" Online

Unstoppable Ukrainian metalcore unit Space Of Variations drifts off into distant universes with their second single "vein.mp3," taken from their upcoming full-length, "Imago" (out March 18 via Napalm Records). Like a bestial alien, "vein.mp3" goes wild with shattering drums, thudding bass, heavily distorted guitars and evil screams. Following first single "Someone Else," "vein.mp3" provides another varied taste of what’s to come on "Imago," and the band’s live attack, as witnessed during their previous performances with modern metal giants Jinjer across Europe. Beware of this musical demon named Space Of Variations!

Space Of Variations Singer Dima on “vein.mp3”:

"We are a by-product of our systems and concepts. Slaves of micro worlds. Fragile eyewitnesses of our own strength and weakness. We find each other and lose ourselves in someone, watching how beautiful becomes disgusting. From the dense darkness we reach for the light. This is how we feel about this song. This is probably what you feel sometimes."