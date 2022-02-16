Ibyss Re-Releases Latest Album "Weaponized Autism"
German industrial groove metal duo Ibyss has announced that their latest album, "Weaponized Autism" has been re-released. The seven track opus was initially released in February 2020, however the pandemic caused several delays to the wide release. The two piece also recently unveiled a music video for the title track which can be seen below.
"Weaponized Autism" can be purchased via the band's official BandCamp.
