Devin Townsend Announces Special London Shows Dubbed "The Greatest Sets Of My Life"

Devin Townsend finally returns to UK shores in April 2022, including two shows at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall under the banner of ‘The Greatest Sets Of My Life’ on the 16th & 17th April. For these special evenings, Devin and his band will be performing fan favourites, his favourites and hardly played songs.

Devin comments: “After two and a half years of abject chaos, I welcome you back into the live music world of wonder. We’ve put these two shows together to play all the songs that people seem to like, as well as songs that I want to play as well. I know it’s been crazy, lets get back into this.”

Joining Devin as support for these shows will be Denmark’s Vola on the 16th April, and Norway’s Leprous on the 17th April.

Tickets are available now at this location.