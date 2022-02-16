Charger (Rancid, UK Subs, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Summon the Demon" From Upcoming New Album "Warhorse"

Bay Area speed metal trio Charger premiere a new song entitled “Summon the Demon”, taken from their upcoming new album "Warhorse", which is set for release via Pirates Press on March 2.

Rancid and former Operation Ivy bassist/vocalist Matt Freeman fronts the three-piece alongside drummer Jason Willer (UK Subs, Nik Turner’s Hawkwind) and guitarist Andrew McGee.

Check out now "Summon the Demon" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comment the band:

“We had a lot of fun writing this song, but we had one last idea we knew would take this song exactly where it needed to go. Luckily we knew just the guy to do it: our good buddy Jake Nunn, vocalist from Hell Fire [who sings on the chorus], and we were honored he agreed to help out. He absolutely killed it the day he came down to the studio and it was hands down one of the highlights of recording the Warhorse album.”