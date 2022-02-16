Ten56. (Ex-Betraying The Martyrs) Premiere Live Performance Video For “Sh*tspitter”
Ten56. - featuring former Betraying The Martyrs frontman Aaron Matts - premiere a live performance clip for their song “Shitspitter“, off their 2021 debut EP “Downer Part.1“. In addition to Matts, the band also feature current and former band members of Uneven Structure, Novelists FR and more.
