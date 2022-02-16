Listen To Foo Fighters' New Death Thrash Metal Track "March Of The Insane" From Impending Horror Comedy ‘Studio 666‘

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

Hard rock heroes Foo Fighters premiere a death thrash metal single by the name of “March Of The Insane“. Written for the group’s forthcoming horror comedy ‘Studio 666‘, the track was penned for the fictional metal band ‘Dream Widow‘ featured in that movie.

In addition to the Foo Fighters ‘Studio 666‘ showcases:

Whitney Cummings, Jeff Garlin, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, ex-Slayer guitarist Kerry King and many more. BJ McDonnell ,known from Slayer‘s ‘Repentless Killogy‘, directed the film, which will open in theaters on February 25th.