Listen To Foo Fighters' New Death Thrash Metal Track "March Of The Insane" From Impending Horror Comedy ‘Studio 666‘
Band Photo: Slayer (?)
Hard rock heroes Foo Fighters premiere a death thrash metal single by the name of “March Of The Insane“. Written for the group’s forthcoming horror comedy ‘Studio 666‘, the track was penned for the fictional metal band ‘Dream Widow‘ featured in that movie.
In addition to the Foo Fighters ‘Studio 666‘ showcases:
Whitney Cummings, Jeff Garlin, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, ex-Slayer guitarist Kerry King and many more. BJ McDonnell ,known from Slayer‘s ‘Repentless Killogy‘, directed the film, which will open in theaters on February 25th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Hu Announces North American Tour Dates
- Next Article:
Ten56. Premiere Live Performance Video
0 Comments on "Listen To Foo Fighters' New Death Thrash Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.