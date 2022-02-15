The Hu Announces North American Tour Dates; New Album Expected Later This Year
Mongolian rock band, The Hu, is set to head out on tour this spring. Today, they announced their "Black Thunder Tour" with a series of headlining dates, beginning in San Diego, CA on April 16 and ending in Mexico City, MX on May 31.
The tour, which the band talks about in a new Q&A below, will continue the live music celebrations that the band is set to kick off during their Coachella sets on Friday, April 15 for the first weekend of the musical festival and on Friday, April 22 for the second.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the tour starting tomorrow, Wednesday February 16, for the fan presale, Thursday, February 17, for the local presale, and Friday, February 18 for the general on sale. All ticket sale times begin at 10 AM, local time. For more information on "The Black Thunder Tour," head here.
The tour will continue to tease new music from The Hu's highly anticipated sophomore album, due later this year from Better Noise Music. The album was recorded in their homeland of Mongolia over the last several months, during which, the group gave an update from the studio to fans via their YouTube channel, which can be seen below.. Fans can also expect special previews of the project with live performances of new songs that the group originally premiered on their North American 2021 tour. See a new Q&A with The Hu discussing the album and touring below.
This past fall, The Hu headlined a tour through North America after joining Halestorm’s headlining tour, where they reunited with frontwoman Lzzy Hale, their special guest on "Song Of Women" from their #1-charting debut album "The Gereg." In addition to those tours, The Hu also performed a slew of high-profile festival dates including Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration and more, with the Austin-American Statesman giving a rave review for their ACL set, writing, "File this one under noise you didn’t think you needed. The eight-piece Mongolian band The Hu plays its guitars with bows and man buns, with backing “whoa” chants and punishing drums… It's music built on tradition with an eye on the past."
Those dates coincided with The Hu’s appearance on Metallica’s Special 30th Anniversary Black Album Reissue Covers Project, for which they covered the legendary band’s "Through The Never." They appeared on the tracklisting alongside some of the biggest names in music - Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin with the Neptunes, Weezer, and many more - who offered their own renditions of Metallica’s songs that originally appeared on the iconic LP.
The band is excited to share more news on new music and further touring in the coming weeks on their social media channels and encourage everyone to give them a follow so they don’t miss out on anything.
Tour dates:
April 15 - Indio, CA - Coachella
April 16 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys by the Bay
April 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
April 19 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
April 21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella
April 23 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
April 25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
April 26 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
April 28 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
April 29 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
April 30 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
May 2 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center
May 3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
May 4 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
May 6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
May 7 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
May 8 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
May 9 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
May 11 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
May 13 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
May 14 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
May 16 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
May 17 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
May 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
May 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
May 21 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
May 22 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville
May 25 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
May 26 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall
May 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
May 28 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Buzzfest)
May 29 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (BFD 22)
May 31 - Mexico City, MEX - Lunario
