Darkher Unveils New Music Video "Where The Devil Waits"

Darkher are now premiering the bitter-sweet video single "Where The Devil Waits" taken from the beloved Northern English doom act's sophomore album "The Buried Storm," which has been slated for release on April 15. The details of Darkher's second full-length can be viewed below.

The clip "Where The Devil Waits" was filmed by videographer Kathryn Pogue within the Victorian gardens and grounds of Muncaster Castle in Cumbria and it perfectly captures the equal measure of painfully raw beauty and utter sadness that mark "Where the Devil Waits."

Darkher comments: "The song 'Where the Devil Waits' relates to the shadows within and the attachments to what can become destructive", explains composer, lyricist, and visual artist Jayn Maiven. "It is about empowerment and light. This particular line 'here I bury the storm, in blinding light' served as my definite inspiration for 'The Buried Storm', the album's title."