Cro-Mags Announces UK/Ireland Tour Dates
The legendary Cro-Mags have announced their UK and Ireland headline tour for Summer 2022. The news follows Cro-Mags' most recent release, their "2020" EP, released 9th April 2021 via Arising Empire. Support comes from Street Soldier and Cage Fight.
The soundtrack to one of the most turbulent years on record, "2020" is 20 minutes and 20 seconds, and plays as a time-capsule look into the burning dumpster fire of that year.
The tour dates are as follows:
Scotland:
21/6/22 - Broadcast Glasgow
22/6/22 - La Belle Angele Edinburgh
Ireland:
23/6/22 - Dolans Limerick
24/6/22 - The Grand Social
Northern Ireland:
25/6/22 - Voodoo Belfast
England:
26/6/22 - The Boulevard - Wigan
27/6/22 - The Cluny Newcastle
28/6/22 - Brudenell Social Club Leeds
29/6/22 - The Joiners Southampton
30/6/22 - The Underworld Camden London
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nazareth To Release New Album In April
- Next Article:
Agathodaimon Shares New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Cro-Mags Announces UK/Ireland Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.