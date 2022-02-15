"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Cro-Mags Announces UK/Ireland Tour Dates

The legendary Cro-Mags have announced their UK and Ireland headline tour for Summer 2022. The news follows Cro-Mags' most recent release, their "2020" EP, released 9th April 2021 via Arising Empire. Support comes from Street Soldier and Cage Fight.

The soundtrack to one of the most turbulent years on record, "2020" is 20 minutes and 20 seconds, and plays as a time-capsule look into the burning dumpster fire of that year.

The tour dates are as follows:

Scotland:
21/6/22 - Broadcast Glasgow
22/6/22 - La Belle Angele Edinburgh

Ireland:
23/6/22 - Dolans Limerick
24/6/22 - The Grand Social

Northern Ireland:
25/6/22 - Voodoo Belfast

England:
26/6/22 - The Boulevard - Wigan
27/6/22 - The Cluny Newcastle
28/6/22 - Brudenell Social Club Leeds
29/6/22 - The Joiners Southampton
30/6/22 - The Underworld Camden London

