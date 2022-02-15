Nazareth To Release New Album "Surviving The Law" In April; Shares New Single "Strange Days"
Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the forthcoming release of ’Surviving The Law’, the brand new studio album by legendary Scottish rock band Nazareth. Out on 15th April, fans can get their first taste of new music from the record today with the release of a single and video for the song 'Strange Days'.
It is difficult to sum up in just a few words the influence of Nazareth in the history of rock. Having celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2018 with the release of ‘Tattooed On My Brain’ (their 24th album), ‘Surviving The Law’ continues the new chapter that started for the band with that album following the arrival of vocalist Carl Sentance, while the remainder of the group line-up also remains intact: Jimmy Murrison (longest serving guitarist in their history), Lee Agnew (drummer since Darrel Sweet’s death in 1999) and Pete Agnew (bassist and founding member).
After original singer Dan McCafferty had left Nazareth for health reasons in 2013, Sentance joined two years later (with the former frontman’s blessing) and the eventual release of the hard rocking ‘Tattooed On My Brain’ showed off a rejuvenated band with all their magic ingredients still in place. As with that record, ‘Surviving The Law’ has been produced by Yann Rouiller at Sub Station in their home town of Dunfermline, Scotland. It features songwriting by all four band members and proves that, 25 albums into their career, the fire of rock ’n' roll still burns as bright as ever.
Tracklisting:
1. Strange Days
2. You Gotta Pass It Around
3. Runaway
4. Better Leave It Out
5. Mind Bomb
6. Sweet Kiss
7. Falling In Love
8. Waiting For The World To End
9. Let The Whisky Flow
10. Sinner
11. Ciggies And Booze
12. Psycho Skies
13. Love Breaks
14. You Made Me
