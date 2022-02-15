Extinction A.D. Releases New Lyric Video "1992"

US metal band Extinction A.D. have unveiled their politically charged new single "1992," taken from the upcoming album, "Culture Of Violence," due 18th March via Unique Leader. You can check it out below.

Vocalist / guitarist Rick Jimenez commented: "1992 - I was 12 years old in 1992 and the weight of the events that took place in America were heavy. Throughout the last decade and into this one, I've gone back and drawn parallels between what's happened in our recent history and what's happening now all while viewing things now through the eyes of an adult. This song is a pummeller both musically and thematically and will hopefully open some eyes about the problem with not learning from the past."