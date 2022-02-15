Vein.fm Posts New Music Video "Wavery" Online

Vein.fm will release their new album "This World Is Going to Ruin You" on March 4 via Closed Casket Activities. In anticipation of the release, the band has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Wavery," which can be seen below.

"'Wavery' enters some newly charted, yet strangely familiar sonic territory for Vein.fm," the band says. "Lyrically, it's about allowing yourself to let go of what's keeping you safe, as well as what's holding you back. It's a psychological journey to your fully realized self."