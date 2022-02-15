Myth Of I Guitarist Jennings Smith Premieres Debut Solo Single "Bahamut"
Myth Of I guitarist Jennings Smith premieres his progressive metal debut solo single "Bahamut," whcih will be released alongside limited edition merch on February 18th, 2022.
Comments Jennings Smith:
"This song is the end result of many years of blood, sweat and tears. This song was written, recorded, programmed, and mixed entirely by myself – the only aspect I did not handle was mastering, done by the wonderful Jack Kosto. When I first started recording, I had a USB mic that came from the game 'Rock Band' taped to a Line 6 Spider 3. It sounded absolutely terrible. The songs I wrote sucked, and the mixes were even worse. I was a lefty playing right handed guitars who couldn't pick for shit. You can call it perseverance, but I think I was just too stubborn to quit while I was down. 'Bahamut' is proof that with enough hard work, you can overcome just about any obstacle."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Myth Of I Guitarist Premieres Debut Solo Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.