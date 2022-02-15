Myth Of I Guitarist Jennings Smith Premieres Debut Solo Single "Bahamut"

Myth Of I guitarist Jennings Smith premieres his progressive metal debut solo single "Bahamut," whcih will be released alongside limited edition merch on February 18th, 2022.

Comments Jennings Smith:

"This song is the end result of many years of blood, sweat and tears. This song was written, recorded, programmed, and mixed entirely by myself – the only aspect I did not handle was mastering, done by the wonderful Jack Kosto. When I first started recording, I had a USB mic that came from the game 'Rock Band' taped to a Line 6 Spider 3. It sounded absolutely terrible. The songs I wrote sucked, and the mixes were even worse. I was a lefty playing right handed guitars who couldn't pick for shit. You can call it perseverance, but I think I was just too stubborn to quit while I was down. 'Bahamut' is proof that with enough hard work, you can overcome just about any obstacle."