Schizophrenia Premiere New Single & Music Video "Divine Immolation" From Upcoming New Album "Recollections of the Insane"

Belgian death/thrashers Schizophrenia premiere a new single and music video “Divine Immolation”, taken from their impending new album "Recollections of the Insane", due out this Friday, February 18, 2022.

The album was produced by Francesco Paoli of Fleshgod Apocalypse and mixed/mastered at Y-Production by Yarne Heylen. The artwork was created by Khaos Diktator Design.