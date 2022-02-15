Senzar Premiere New Song "Unforgiven Twilight" From Upcoming New Album "Pyre Of Throes"

Ireland-based Senzar premiere a new song entitled “Unforgiven Twilight”, taken from their forthcoming new album "Pyre Of Throes", which which is set for a March 21 release. Pre-orders will begin on February 20th.

Check out now "Unforgiven Twilight" streaming via YouTube for you below.