Senzar Premiere New Song "Unforgiven Twilight" From Upcoming New Album "Pyre Of Throes"
Ireland-based Senzar premiere a new song entitled “Unforgiven Twilight”, taken from their forthcoming new album "Pyre Of Throes", which which is set for a March 21 release. Pre-orders will begin on February 20th.
Check out now "Unforgiven Twilight" streaming via YouTube for you below.
