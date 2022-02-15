Ice Nine Kills Premiere Animated Music Video For “Take Your Pick” - Cannibal Corpse Frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Guests

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Ice Nine Kills premiere their animated music video for the band's track “Take Your Pick” off their latest effort “The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood“. The song was inspired by the 1981 horror film ‘My Bloody Valentine‘ and finds Cannibal Corpse frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher guesting.

Tells Ice Nine Kills singer Spencer Charnas:

“To pay tribute to one of the most vicious slashers of the 1980’s we knew we had to cook up a video and musical number with only 2 things in mind, brutality and poor taste. We are honored to have the legendary Corpsegrinder providing his signature vocal assault which will hopefully disembowel the listener. With so many ways to die this Valentine’s Day, take your pick…”

The band will be out touring, co-headlining alongside Black Veil Brides and Motionless In White. The trek will stop at the below cities:

03/17 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater

03/18 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

03/19 San Jose, CA – San Joes Civic

03/21 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

03/22 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Casino

03/23 Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Center

03/25 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

03/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Salt Air

03/27 Grand Junction, CO – Grand Junction Convention Center

03/29 Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom

03/30 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

04/01 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

04/02 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

04/03 Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena

04/04 Fargo, ND – Butler Arena at RRV Fairground

04/06 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe

04/07 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

04/08 Indianapolis, IN – The Pavilion at Pan Am

04/09 Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

04/11 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

04/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome

04/14 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

04/15 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater

04/16 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

04/19 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

04/21 St. Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

04/22 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

04/23 Orlando, FL – Central Florida Fairground

04/24 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

04/26 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

04/27 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena