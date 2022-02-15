Ice Nine Kills Premiere Animated Music Video For “Take Your Pick” - Cannibal Corpse Frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Guests
Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)
Ice Nine Kills premiere their animated music video for the band's track “Take Your Pick” off their latest effort “The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood“. The song was inspired by the 1981 horror film ‘My Bloody Valentine‘ and finds Cannibal Corpse frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher guesting.
Tells Ice Nine Kills singer Spencer Charnas:
“To pay tribute to one of the most vicious slashers of the 1980’s we knew we had to cook up a video and musical number with only 2 things in mind, brutality and poor taste. We are honored to have the legendary Corpsegrinder providing his signature vocal assault which will hopefully disembowel the listener. With so many ways to die this Valentine’s Day, take your pick…”
The band will be out touring, co-headlining alongside Black Veil Brides and Motionless In White. The trek will stop at the below cities:
03/17 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater
03/18 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
03/19 San Jose, CA – San Joes Civic
03/21 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
03/22 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Casino
03/23 Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Center
03/25 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
03/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Salt Air
03/27 Grand Junction, CO – Grand Junction Convention Center
03/29 Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom
03/30 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
04/01 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
04/02 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/03 Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena
04/04 Fargo, ND – Butler Arena at RRV Fairground
04/06 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe
04/07 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
04/08 Indianapolis, IN – The Pavilion at Pan Am
04/09 Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
04/11 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
04/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome
04/14 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
04/15 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater
04/16 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
04/19 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
04/21 St. Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
04/22 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
04/23 Orlando, FL – Central Florida Fairground
04/24 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
04/26 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore
04/27 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Abbath Announces European Tour Dates With Watain
- Next Article:
Gentihaa Premiere New Music Video "Beyond"
0 Comments on "Ice Nine Kills Premiere Video Corpsegrinder Guests"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.