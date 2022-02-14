Abbath Announces Co-Headlining European Tour Dates With Watain
Norwegian metal icons, Abbath, are joining forces with Swedish black metal outfit, Watain, for a co-headlining European tour, launching in September.
The "Chariots Of Fire" tour will kick off at the Elysee Montmartre in Paris, France, and will wreak havoc in 13 more countries before a final curtain at the Vanha venue in Helsinki, Finland. A full list of confirmed shows can be found below.
Special guests will be Tribulation and Bølzer for all shows. Tickets will be on sale starting Wednesday February 16 at 10 AM, CET.
The tour dates are as follows:
September 15 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
September 16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
September 17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
September 18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
September 20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
September 22 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo
September 23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
September 24 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
September 25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
September 27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
September 28 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie
September 29 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
September 30 - London, England - Earth
October 2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
October 4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
October 5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
October 6 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
October 7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan
October 9 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha
