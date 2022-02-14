Abbath Announces Co-Headlining European Tour Dates With Watain

Norwegian metal icons, Abbath, are joining forces with Swedish black metal outfit, Watain, for a co-headlining European tour, launching in September.

The "Chariots Of Fire" tour will kick off at the Elysee Montmartre in Paris, France, and will wreak havoc in 13 more countries before a final curtain at the Vanha venue in Helsinki, Finland. A full list of confirmed shows can be found below.

Special guests will be Tribulation and Bølzer for all shows. Tickets will be on sale starting Wednesday February 16 at 10 AM, CET.

The tour dates are as follows:

September 15 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

September 16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

September 17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

September 18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

September 20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

September 22 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo

September 23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

September 24 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

September 25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

September 27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

September 28 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie

September 29 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

September 30 - London, England - Earth

October 2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

October 4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

October 5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

October 6 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

October 7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan

October 9 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha