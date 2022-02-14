Amon Amarth Teases New Single "Put Your Back Into The Oar"
Band Photo: Amon Amarth (?)
Sweden’s celebrated Viking overlords and undisputed modern masters of epic heavy metal, Amon Amarth, will release their new single and video, "Put Your Back Into The Oar", this Thursday, February 17. Watch a teaser for the video below.
Amon Amarth and Machine Head are teaming up for the colossal co-headline Vikings And Lionhearts arena tour set to rampage across Europe in September & October. Joining the metallic pairing to open the show are The Halo Effect.
The tour dates are as follows:
September 8 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena
September 9 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
September 10 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley
September 12 - Manchester, England - Ao Arena
September 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
September 16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
September 17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
September 18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
September 20 - Tallinn, Slovenia - Saku Arena
September 21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
September 23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
September 24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
September 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
September 27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
September 28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
September 30 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena
October 1 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome
October 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live
October 4 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
October 6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi
October 7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
October 8 - La Coruna, Spain - Coliseum
October 9 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno
October 12 - Paris, France - Zenith
October 14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
October 15 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena
October 16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
October 18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
October 20 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
October 21 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
October 22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Amon Amarth Teases New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.