Amon Amarth Teases New Single "Put Your Back Into The Oar"

Band Photo: Amon Amarth (?)

Sweden’s celebrated Viking overlords and undisputed modern masters of epic heavy metal, Amon Amarth, will release their new single and video, "Put Your Back Into The Oar", this Thursday, February 17. Watch a teaser for the video below.

Amon Amarth and Machine Head are teaming up for the colossal co-headline Vikings And Lionhearts arena tour set to rampage across Europe in September & October. Joining the metallic pairing to open the show are The Halo Effect.

The tour dates are as follows:

September 8 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

September 9 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

September 10 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley

September 12 - Manchester, England - Ao Arena

September 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

September 16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

September 17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

September 18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

September 20 - Tallinn, Slovenia - Saku Arena

September 21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

September 23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

September 24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

September 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

September 27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

September 28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

September 30 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

October 1 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

October 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

October 4 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

October 6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi

October 7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

October 8 - La Coruna, Spain - Coliseum

October 9 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno

October 12 - Paris, France - Zenith

October 14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

October 15 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

October 16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

October 18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

October 20 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

October 21 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

October 22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle