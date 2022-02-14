Breathe Atlantis Releases New Music Video "Break The Silence"
Metalcore quartet Breathe Atlantis have released a video for their new single "Break The Silence." The track is the fifth glimpse into the band's upcoming album "Overdrive," due for release on 18th March via Arising Empire. You can check it out below.
Guitarist Jan Euler comments:
"In 'Break The Silence' we mercilessly reckon with our past. For us, the song is a catharsis of all the things inside of us that have held us back too many times, and it's a turning point from stagnation and passivity. In the past we often got in our own way trying to express ourselves and we also let too many people tell us what to do. This has come to an end and the brutality and rawness of the song shows the inner struggle to finally break away from all the bad habits and speak for ourselves."
