Cruachan Shares More Infomation On New Album "Forest Songs"

Irish folk metal legends Cruachan has revealed more information about their forthcoming new album, "Forest Songs," which will be released later this year through Despotz Records. A statement from frontman Keith Fay reads as follows:

"As we finished with the trilogy of Blood, and the last album 'Nine Years of Blood' which is a concept album, it was great to get back to having the freedom to write about anything I wanted. A concept album is brilliant to write for, it's like writing a story or a history book but also very limiting as you have to stay on topic. With the new album, I was free to write about anything I want once again.

My original idea was to again write a lot about recent Irish history, the first song I wrote 'The Queen' is exactly that. It tells the story of Grace O'Malley travelling to London to meet Queen Elizabeth.

'Ma’am I write to you under duress, Two women of power are we, Our conflict of nations I wish to address, And my countries right to be'

"I then wrote a very personal song about my father called 'The Reaper,' my dad had health issues but, in my mind, he wasn't taking care of himself properly. I can't go into any more detail than that as it's all very personal. I wrote this song out of frustration. Since I wrote the song he passed away on May 5th 2020. I had not read the lyrics since he died. We started rehearsing this recently I had the lyrics in front of me. It was very tough to read these now that he's actually not here. Rest in peace dad, I love you always.

"On bended knee he weeps with arms raised high, An angel in turmoil, The promise of eternity"

"Then something was happening in Ireland which greatly affected me. The scandal and shame of the Irish 'Mother and Baby homes' was more and more in the news, there was a report due out (which is now out for some time and is horrendous). Mother and baby homes (and laundries) were (mostly) Catholic run homes where unwed Irish women were sent if they were deemed 'scandalous', usually this meant they were pregnant outside wedlock. Their treatment in these homes was horrendous, babies were taken and given away for adoption without consent and, even more horrifically, babies were murdered en masse. There is a lot to take in here and it is a national shame for Ireland. As I said, this affected me and I reference this in a lot of the new songs.

After I wrote 'The Queen' I was planning to write more about the peasant and working class of Ireland in the 1700's. A very Catholic people but still holding on to a lot of their Pagan beliefs (it's often said, scratch the topsoil of Irish Christianity and come immediately to the Pagan bedrock). This is represented in 'The Harvest' which tells of the importance of harvest time for these people

"'Our work is done, toil no more, The Winter birds have flown, Close the barn, lock the door, We’ve brought the harvest home'

"'The Changeling' has me writing about Faeries again but, just like the song 'The Middle Kingdom', Irish Faeries are not your happy go lucky disney fairy's. The Changeling is something a lot of these people believed, if a newborn was ill or troublesome it was said the Faeries took the baby and left a Changeling. Musically this song takes inspiration from the folk music of Italy, you will hear the tarantella style in this song, but not as fast and as happy as you would normally expect. This will be sung by Irish singer songwriter Nella

"'From the woods we come, from the forest deep, Take the child from slumber, take the child from sleep'

"'The Witch' is exactly what it says on the tin, a song about a Forest Witch. This is also a very feminist song, it could be a metaphor for female empowerment as the witch in the song is pretty ass kicking (as every witch should be). This song will feature guest guitar solos from Venom's Stu Dixon.

"'Among the oaks she calls her home, The forest floor she calls her bed, From the river wild she takes a draught, And from all of life is fed.'

"'The Hawthorn', the first single from the new album is where the mother and baby home scandal starts to creep into the writing. The song is set in the 1700's, a young mother is taking her dead baby to be buried under a hawthorn tree in the belief the child will live on in the Faerie realm. We don't know what happened to the baby. There is an undertone of oppression from the church throughout the song.

"'A church bell peals, a branch cast forth, Among the hawthorn-o, Christ shall not receive this soul, The shepherd tends his flock'

"'The Children' is a song explicitly about the mother and baby homes. It is written in a nursery rhyme style and has a very repetitive pagan sounding melody throughout. In this one song we sum up what these poor kids went through at these homes and laundries.

"'The children wash the bedsheets, the bedsheets, the bedsheets, The children wash the bedsheets in the laundry cold and dark'

"'The Crow' again talks about the faith of these children but with a twist. The crow is The Morrigan. We have featured The Morrigan throughout many Cruachan albums. She is the Goddess of war, she would claim the souls of the dead from battlefields and bring them to Tír na nÓg - the Celtic otherworld. In this song she sees the children as having fought a battle against the oppression and abuse of the Catholic church. She comes to them after they die and takes them with her.

"'For the dead they were once children, They were wards of a pious state, Now they lie here lifeless, Victims of an imposed faith'

"'The Ghost' continues the theme of the faith of the children in the mother and baby home system. The spirit of a murdered child is asking what happened, what did he do to deserve to die. This will feature vocals by Athiest's Kelly Schaefer.

"Now I find myself alone, I see shadows of my friends, They are weeping, they are afraid, I call out but make no sound"

"'The Dark' is an expression of my anger with all of this. A short black metal burst of aggression and extremity.

"'The church is the essence of evil, an irrelevant archaic darkness, For too long they have evaded accountability for their crimes'

"There are also two instrumentals - 'The Light' and 'The Festival.'

"That's a very quick summary of all the tracks that will be on 'Forest Songs', we can't wait to get this recorded and out there.