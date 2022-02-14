Scumtomy Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Blood Legion Of Khorne" From Upcoming New Album "Planet Terror"
German brutal death metal outfit Scumtomy premiere a new song entitled “Blood Legion Of Khorne”, taken from their upcoming new album "Planet Terror", due out in stores February 11, 2022 via Endwar Records.
Check out now "Blood Legion Of Khorne" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Scumtomy Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.