Scumtomy Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Blood Legion Of Khorne" From Upcoming New Album "Planet Terror"

German brutal death metal outfit Scumtomy premiere a new song entitled “Blood Legion Of Khorne”, taken from their upcoming new album "Planet Terror", due out in stores February 11, 2022 via Endwar Records.

Check out now "Blood Legion Of Khorne" streaming via YouTube for you below.