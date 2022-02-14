The Human Tragedy Premiere New Music Video "Legacy of Extermination" From Upcoming New Album

Kentucky-based symphonic death metal band The Human Tragedy premiere a new music video titled “Legacy of Extermination”. taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores March 1, 2022.

Check out now "Legacy of Extermination" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Vocals - Johnny Martin

Drums - Sam Brashear

Bass - Johnny Martin

Guitar - James Blanton

Guitar - Steven Douglas

Guitar - Zach Poynter

Orchestrations - Jonathan Barnett

Credits:

Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Sam Brashear

Video by Matt Napier