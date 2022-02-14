The Human Tragedy Premiere New Music Video "Legacy of Extermination" From Upcoming New Album
Kentucky-based symphonic death metal band The Human Tragedy premiere a new music video titled “Legacy of Extermination”. taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores March 1, 2022.
Check out now "Legacy of Extermination" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Vocals - Johnny Martin
Drums - Sam Brashear
Bass - Johnny Martin
Guitar - James Blanton
Guitar - Steven Douglas
Guitar - Zach Poynter
Orchestrations - Jonathan Barnett
Credits:
Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Sam Brashear
Video by Matt Napier
