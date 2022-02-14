IATT Premiere New Music Video "Seven Wandering Stars" From Upcoming New Album "Magnum Opus"
IATT premiere a new music video called “Seven Wandering Stars”, taken from their upcoming new album "Magnum Opus", which comes out on May 27 via Black Lion Records.
Check out now "Seven Wandering Stars" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tell the band:
“”Seven Wandering Stars” is sure to haunt the listener with its infectious melodies and a hook that is brimming with epic grandeur. The song’s poetic search for enlightenment and evolution is carried by a relentless and rhythmic strike while featuring hexes evoked by the endless chants of Jake Superchi.”
