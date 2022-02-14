Hell Militia Premiere New Song "Genesis Undone" From Upcoming New Album "Hollow Void"
French black metal outfit Hell Militia premiere a new song entitled “Genesis Undone”, taken from their upcoming new full-length. Titled "Hollow Void", it will be released on March 18th through Season of Mist Underground Activists.
Check out now "Genesis Undone" streaming via YouTube for you below.
